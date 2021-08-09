Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

