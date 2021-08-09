Alpaca Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.36 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002367 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $154.92 million and $17.36 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00140061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00145882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.28 or 0.99321474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00768435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

