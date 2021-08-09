Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 37.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $333.29 million and $83.17 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050812 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002978 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,004,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

