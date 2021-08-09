Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $3.39 on Monday, reaching $2,718.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,272. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,513.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.