Alphr finance (ALPHR) Hits Market Capitalization of $494,304.80

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $494,304.80 and approximately $2.50 million worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00141828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,879.29 or 1.00168783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.73 or 0.00778848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

