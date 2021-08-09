Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $80.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altair Engineering traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $71.83, with a volume of 1876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $373,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,724,787. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,423,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

