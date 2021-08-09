Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 87.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 72.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 79.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.86 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

