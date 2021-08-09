American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 0.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,113. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

