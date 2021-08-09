American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Gap Up to $172.80

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $172.80, but opened at $186.22. American National Group shares last traded at $186.30, with a volume of 2,206 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American National Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in American National Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American National Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

