Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.58 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,356 shares of company stock worth $3,627,924 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

