Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 75.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 915.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of XOP opened at $82.13 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $100.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

