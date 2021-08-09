Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $5.26 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Energizer by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.11 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

