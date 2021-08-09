Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NGS stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $141.69 million, a P/E ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

