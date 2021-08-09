Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 5.38% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USAP. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

USAP stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

