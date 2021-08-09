Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 37,000 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,151. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

