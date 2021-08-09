Analysts Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.89. Omnicell posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

OMCL opened at $157.90 on Friday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 121.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,009 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,211. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.