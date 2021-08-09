Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post $2.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.41. The company had a trading volume of 232,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $420.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

