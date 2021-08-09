Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $384.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the lowest is $374.70 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $175.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,210. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,796. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $3,702,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

