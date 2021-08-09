Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $384.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the lowest is $374.70 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $175.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,210. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,796. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $3,702,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

