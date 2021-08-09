Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). Immatics also reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immatics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 61,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,815. The firm has a market cap of $758.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.03. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.