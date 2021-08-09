Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. M&T Bank also posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 104.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $137.74 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.