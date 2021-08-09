Analysts Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Brokerages predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.55. The stock had a trading volume of 349,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,199. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $407.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 131,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 19.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 63.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 30,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

