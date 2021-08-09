Analysts Offer Predictions for Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $20,017,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.