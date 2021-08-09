Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $240.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2021 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $266.00 to $218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $202.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

7/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $300.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TDOC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.48. 1,507,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,138. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after buying an additional 137,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

