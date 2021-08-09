Analysts Set Expectations for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EMN. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $112.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after acquiring an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

