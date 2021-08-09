Analysts Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $132.35

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.11. 3,074,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.91. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Marriott International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

