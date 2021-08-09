Analysts Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) PT at $413.16

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $413.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $371.29. 24,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.75. Mastercard has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $366.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

