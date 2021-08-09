Analysts Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT at $38.25

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $497.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

