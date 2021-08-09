Analysts Set Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Target Price at $4.00

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

SRGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Surgalign by 514.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.12.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.