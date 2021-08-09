Analysts Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Target Price at $40.73

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $796.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.38. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,097,000 after purchasing an additional 248,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zogenix by 18.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 34.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zogenix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 543,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

