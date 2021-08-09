Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Barclays (BARC)

Barclays (LON: BARC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – Barclays had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/30/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/28/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 310 ($4.05). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/28/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/28/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/26/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/22/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/7/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/1/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/28/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 182.66 ($2.39) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £31.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.83. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

Get Barclays PLC alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.