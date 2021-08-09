Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.