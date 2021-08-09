ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $415.00 at Benchmark

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $374.74 on Friday. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

