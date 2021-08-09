Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $261.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $267.34.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.88.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

