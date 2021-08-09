Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aozora Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Aozora Bank stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

