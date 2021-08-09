Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,057,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 744,862 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,212,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Apple by 775.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,578,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $740,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,115 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

