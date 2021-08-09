AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

