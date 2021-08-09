AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOS opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $935.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

