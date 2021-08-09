AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,126 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 75.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,375,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

