AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 770,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 602,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 606,532 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

CBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

