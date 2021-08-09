AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,436 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NYSE BKD opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.