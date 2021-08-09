AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $142,000 Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in WideOpenWest by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NYSE WOW opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 2.11. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

