Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.34) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARNA. assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

ARNA opened at $55.16 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,444,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 243,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after buying an additional 232,837 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after buying an additional 175,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93,993.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 157,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.