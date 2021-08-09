Argon (ARGON) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $197,022.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00141493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00146272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,845.84 or 0.99859487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.44 or 0.00778552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,430,789 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

