Aries Wealth Management Has $88,000 Holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Fluent were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluent by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 437,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fluent by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 335,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluent by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fluent by 701.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth $2,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $70.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLNT shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

