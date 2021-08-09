Aries Wealth Management Invests $271,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 176.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 461,543 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,608,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,611,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 171,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55.

