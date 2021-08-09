Arista Networks’ (ANET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.33.

ANET stock opened at $377.60 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $28,832,431. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

