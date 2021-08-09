Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $377.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock worth $28,832,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

