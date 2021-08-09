Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.30.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

