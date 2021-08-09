Asio Capital LLC Invests $553,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

