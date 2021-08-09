AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target at UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,368.33 ($122.40).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,130 ($106.22) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,381.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.54.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

